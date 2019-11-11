Hope seals series

Shai Hope scored 109 in the West Indies victory over Afghanistan. (Picture courtesy WICB Media)

LUCKNOW, India – Elegant stroke-maker Shai Hope made his seventh one-day international hundred as West Indies completed a rare series whitewash with a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan yesterday in the third ODI.

In pursuit of 250 for victory at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Stadium, West Indies recovered from a nightmare position of four for two in the third over to reach their target with eight balls to spare.

At the heart of the effort was the 26-year-old Hope, who hit an unbeaten 109 off 145 deliveries to control the run chase.

The knock earned him the Man-Of-The-Match award and saw him end the series with 229 runs at the same average. It also moved his career average to 50. (CMC)

Summarised scores:

Afghanistan 249-7 in 50 overs (Asghar Afghan 86, Mohammad Nabi 50 not out, Hazratullah Zazai 50, Najibullah Zadran 30; Keemo Paul 3-44, Alzarri Joseph 2-59). West Indies 253-5 in 48.4 overs (Shai Hope 109 not out, Roston Chase 42 not out, Brandon King 39, Kieron Pollard 32; Mujeeb-ur-Rahman 2-38). West Indies won by five wickets with eight balls remaining.

