section
SEARCH

  • Today
    December 24

  • 06:29 AM

  • SEARCH

$150m boost for BERT

SHAWN CUMBERBATCH, shawncumberbatch@nationnews.com

Added 23 December 2019

mia-mottley-and-warren-smith

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley (centre) and president of the CDB, Dr Warren Smith, signing a loan agreement for the second Programmatic Fiscal Sustainability Growth and Social Protection Policy Based Loan at Ilaro Court. (BGIS)

Government’s economic reform programme has received another $150 million injection from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), and under concessional terms previously inaccessible to the country.

The new policy-based loan will help Government finance the purchase of 30 new electric buses, buy more garbage trucks and help settle debt due to external creditors, Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment Marsha Caddle said.

It comes more than a year after the Barbados-based financial institution provided the Mia Mottley administration with funding of the same amount, and is the second in a series of such interventions over four years.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who signed the loan agreement on Government’s behalf, said being able to access such a loan with a low interest rate was a major boost for Barbados, and also a sign of progress with the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) programme. (SC)


Subscribe now to our eNATION edition for the full story.

For the latest stories and breaking news updates download the Nationnews apps for iOS and Android.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION

Dos and Donts


Welcome to our discussion forum here on nationnews.com. We encourage lively debate, but we also urge you to take note of the following:

  • Stay on topic – This helps keep the thread focused on the discussion at hand. If you would like to discuss another topic, look for a relevant article.
  • Be respectful – Meeting differences of opinion with civil discussion encourages multiple perspectives and a positive commenting environment.
  • Do not type in capitals – In addition to being considered “shouting” it is also difficult to read.
  • All comments will be moderated – Given the volume of comments each day, this may take some time. So please be patient.
  • We reserve the right to remove comments – Comments that we find to be abusive, spam, libellous, hateful, off-topic or harassing may be removed.
  • Reproduction of comments – Some of your comments may be reproduced on the website or in our daily newspapers. We will use the handle, not your email address.
  • Do not advertise – Please contact our Advertising Department.
  • Contact our Online Editor if you have questions or concerns.
  • Read our full Commenting Policy and Terms of Use.
comments powered by Disqus

POLL

Will you be making new year resolutions?

Yes
No

FRONT COVER OF TODAY'S NEWSPAPER

december-24-2019-front

CARTOON

december-24-2019-cartoon

INSTAGRAM