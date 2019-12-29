section
WIPA congratulates cricket knights

PR/SAT,

Added 29 December 2019

gordon-greenidge

Gordon Greenidge (Picture by Reco Moore)

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) congratulated Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd and Sir Cuthbert Gordon Greenidge on receiving knighthoods in the United Kingdom New Year Honours.

Conde Riley, Barbados Cricket Association President and Cricket West Indies director, has also been awarded Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for significant contribution in the field of sports and in particular cricket administration.

clive-lloydThe UK New Year Honours list recognises the achievements of a wide range of people across the United Kingdom who have made exceptional contributions and is one of the most significant announcements in the UK.

“The WIPA executive and staff extends heartfelt congratulations to Sir Clive Lloyd and Sir Gordon Greenidge on their knighthoods, a well-deserved recognition. We would also like to congratulate Conde’ Riley on his award,” WIPA said in a media release.conde-riley

Sir Clive Lloyd has received the Knights Bachelor award for services to cricket. Sir Lloyd was Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1971, named West Indies captain in 1974 and led the West Indies to World Cup wins in 1975 and 1979. Sir Lloyd was later a West Indies Cricket Board director and the Chairman of Selectors.

Sir Gordon Greenidge has been awarded Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (KCMG) for his exceptional contribution to cricket and the development of sports. Sir Gordon was a former West Indies opening batsman. (PR/SAT)

