section
SEARCH

  • Today
    December 30

  • 04:50 AM

  • SEARCH

France issues travel advisory to Haiti

CMC,

Added 29 December 2019

haitian-protests-101219

A demonstrator plays a trumpet as he marches during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 11, 2019. (Reuters)

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – The government of France has issued an advisory to people planning to travel to Haiti, asking them to postpone their trip to the French speaking Caribbean nation.

French nationals already in Haiti have also been warned to be very careful.

The advisory also features a map outlining the areas not recommended for travellers.

Violent protests and civil unrest have plagued the country for several weeks as people urge president Jovenel Moise to resign. Last month, Canada also issued an advisory to its residents. (CMC)

JOIN THE DISCUSSION

Dos and Donts


Welcome to our discussion forum here on nationnews.com. We encourage lively debate, but we also urge you to take note of the following:

  • Stay on topic – This helps keep the thread focused on the discussion at hand. If you would like to discuss another topic, look for a relevant article.
  • Be respectful – Meeting differences of opinion with civil discussion encourages multiple perspectives and a positive commenting environment.
  • Do not type in capitals – In addition to being considered “shouting” it is also difficult to read.
  • All comments will be moderated – Given the volume of comments each day, this may take some time. So please be patient.
  • We reserve the right to remove comments – Comments that we find to be abusive, spam, libellous, hateful, off-topic or harassing may be removed.
  • Reproduction of comments – Some of your comments may be reproduced on the website or in our daily newspapers. We will use the handle, not your email address.
  • Do not advertise – Please contact our Advertising Department.
  • Contact our Online Editor if you have questions or concerns.
  • Read our full Commenting Policy and Terms of Use.
comments powered by Disqus

POLL

Was 2019 a good year for you?

Yes
No

FRONT COVER OF TODAY'S NEWSPAPER

december-30-2019-front

CARTOON

december-30-2019-cartoon

INSTAGRAM