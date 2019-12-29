France issues travel advisory to Haiti

A demonstrator plays a trumpet as he marches during a protest to demand the resignation of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 11, 2019. (Reuters)

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – The government of France has issued an advisory to people planning to travel to Haiti, asking them to postpone their trip to the French speaking Caribbean nation.

French nationals already in Haiti have also been warned to be very careful.

The advisory also features a map outlining the areas not recommended for travellers.

Violent protests and civil unrest have plagued the country for several weeks as people urge president Jovenel Moise to resign. Last month, Canada also issued an advisory to its residents. (CMC)