US wants to ship more goods here

The United States, already with a $1 billion annual trade advantage over Barbados, is looking to export more goods here.

Between May 31 and June 1, the US Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, in partnership with the US Department of State, will bring a trade mission of 20 to 30 American companies to Barbados/Eastern Caribbean, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Suriname, The Bahamas, and Trinidad and Tobago.

It will include a Trade Americas-Business Opportunities In The Caribbean Region Conference in Barbados, and is coming as latest data showed that in the last ten years alone, Barbados imported goods worth $10.81 billion from the US, and sold the Americans $1.08 billion, leaving a $9.73 billion trade deficit in that period.

Latest figures released yesterday by the US Census Bureau showed that up to the end of November, Barbados bought $1.04 billion in goods from the US and exported $78.2 million worth there. (SC)

Subscribe now to our eNATION edition for the full story.

For the latest stories and breaking news updates download the Nationnews apps for iOS and Android.