Harper’s Windies concerns

EZRA STUART, ezrastuart@nationnews.com

Added 11 January 2020

Death bowling and the number of dot balls faced by batsmen are two areas of concern in West Indies cricket.

While heartened by the progress being made by the regional team since Kieron Pollard took over as white-ball captain and by the performances of many other West indies’ hopefuls in last year’s Regional Super50 Cup, lead selector Roger Harper says there is still room for improvement.

“I thought from a bowling perspective, especially, the bowling at the death is still an area of concern, the last ten overs,” Harper said in a wide-ranging interview with Saturday Sport.

“I think that is an area which we have to do a lot of work on to get guys to understand how they need to bowl in that phase of the game and how they can restrict batsmen . . . and the best methods [to employ] and where they need to place their fieldsmen as well,” noted Harper, a former West Indies’ coach. (EZS)

