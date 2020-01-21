Facing fear of failure

West Indies cricketer Jason Holder speaking at last Wedneday’s Ideas Forum. (Picture by Reco Moore.)
Failure is a part of learning and nothing to be afraid of, says Barbadian and West Indies cricketer Jason Holder. It is equally important to “strike a balance” and develop coping mechanisms to deal with failure and success.
That, in essence, sums up his advice to teenaged boys, those between 12 and 16 years old who may be reluctant to try something new because they fear failing.
Holder was speaking at last Wednesday’s We Gatherin’ 2020 Ideas Forum at the St Lucy’s Parish Church rectory in response to a member of the audience who asked him to give advice that would help the average teenage boy in secondary school “face that fear of failure and overcome it”.
The woman said, “One of the things that I see most in boys at school is their fear of failure. They don’t try ’cause they don’t want to fail.” (GBM)
