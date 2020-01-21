section
SEARCH

  • Today
    January 21

  • 08:55 AM

  • SEARCH

Facing fear of failure

DONNA SEALY,

Added 21 January 2020

jason-holder

West Indies cricketer Jason Holder speaking at last Wedneday’s Ideas Forum. (Picture by Reco Moore.)

Failure is a part of learning and nothing to be afraid of, says Barbadian and West Indies cricketer Jason Holder. It is equally important to “strike a balance” and develop coping mechanisms to deal with failure and success.

That, in essence, sums up his advice to teenaged boys, those between 12 and 16 years old who may be reluctant to try something new because they fear failing.

Holder was speaking at last Wednesday’s We Gatherin’ 2020 Ideas Forum at the St Lucy’s Parish Church rectory in response to a member of the audience who asked him to give advice that would help the average teenage boy in secondary school “face that fear of failure and overcome it”.

The woman said, “One of the things that I see most in boys at school is their fear of failure. They don’t try ’cause they don’t want to fail.”  (GBM)

Subscribe now to our eNATION edition for the full story.

For the latest stories and breaking news updates download the Nationnews apps for iOS and Android. 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION

Dos and Donts


Welcome to our discussion forum here on nationnews.com. We encourage lively debate, but we also urge you to take note of the following:

  • Stay on topic – This helps keep the thread focused on the discussion at hand. If you would like to discuss another topic, look for a relevant article.
  • Be respectful – Meeting differences of opinion with civil discussion encourages multiple perspectives and a positive commenting environment.
  • Do not type in capitals – In addition to being considered “shouting” it is also difficult to read.
  • All comments will be moderated – Given the volume of comments each day, this may take some time. So please be patient.
  • We reserve the right to remove comments – Comments that we find to be abusive, spam, libellous, hateful, off-topic or harassing may be removed.
  • Reproduction of comments – Some of your comments may be reproduced on the website or in our daily newspapers. We will use the handle, not your email address.
  • Do not advertise – Please contact our Advertising Department.
  • Contact our Online Editor if you have questions or concerns.
  • Read our full Commenting Policy and Terms of Use.
comments powered by Disqus

POLL

Is enough being done to eliminate backyard burning?

Yes
No

FRONT COVER OF TODAY'S NEWSPAPER

january-21-2020-front-page

CARTOON

january-21-2020-cartoon

INSTAGRAM