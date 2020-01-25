Linton wants early court ruling on election petitions

Dominica's Opposition Leader Lennox Linton. (GP)

ROSEAU, Dominica – Opposition Leader Lennox Linton Friday said he is hoping for an early ruling from the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on the election petitions filed by the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP) challenging the results of the December 6 general elections last year.

Linton, speaking at a news conference here, said a report, compiled by the UWP on the elections that had been won by the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP), had indicated quite “categorically it was not free, it was not fair and free from fair”.

According to the petitions, the party is contesting the results in the Roseau South, Roseau Valley, Roseau Central, Mahaut, St Joseph, Kalinago Territory, Morne Juane, La Plaine, Castle Bruce and the Wesley constituencies.

“We are confident that the Court will agree that the non-compliance, irregularities and illegalities in the general election were substantial and significant and affected the results in at least these 10 constituencies”.

He said the party is also hoping that all the votes affected by these alleged illegal activities “do not count” and that the general election” was not conducted in accordance with the constitution and the applicable laws and is therefore vitiated in at least these 10 constituencies”.

Additionally, they want the relevant authorities be ordered “to conduct fresh elections in at least these 10 constituencies in strict conformity with the constitution and the provisions of the House of Assembly Act and the Registration of Electors Act”.

Linton insisted that the election was not fairly conduced “but through the might of the ruling party corrupt direction and control.

“On the weight of the evidence. It must of necessity follow that the cumulative effect of the multiplicity corrupt practices, electoral irregularities and fraudulent acts…have impugned the results of the 2019 elections and therefore render them invalid, null and void in at least 10 constituencies.

“We hope the court deals with this matter justly and speedily since as leaders of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court have accepted through the years it is important for the people to know as soon as possible after an election who their validly elected representatives are,” he told reporters. (CMC)