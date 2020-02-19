section
Mia in high spirits

BARRY ALLEYNE, barryalleyne@nationnews.com

Added 19 February 2020

mia

PRIME MINISTER MIA AMOR MOTTLEY speaking about the “success” of the conference last night, as Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit (right) of Dominica, and CARICOM Secretary General Irwin LaRocque listen. (Picture by Lennox Devonish.)

PRIME MINISTER MIA AMOR MOTTLEY last night hailed the 31st Inter-Sessional CARICOM Heads of Government meeting as one of the most productive ever to be held by member states, adding it was the required stepping stone to the region’s future.

The two-day meeting at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre ended with the Barbadian leader and new CARICOM chairman revealing a number of agreements had been signed, important reports presented, and forward-thinking approaches reached as the Caribbean seeks to deal with challenges such as the coronavirus (Covid-19), exorbitant regional roaming rates, increased crime and violence, climate change, food security and the future of Haiti.

“We have been able to continue to advance the work of the region to the benefit of Caribbean people. This conference will come to be remembered as one in which we laid the footsteps for a number of key decisions,” Mottley said, while flanked by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, and CARICOM Secretary General Irwin LaRocque. (BA)

