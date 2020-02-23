section
Barbados U-20s thrash Puerto Rico 4-0

NICHOLAS MAITLAND,

Added 23 February 2020

niall-reid-stephen

Niall Reid-Stephen scored Barbados’ final goal against Puerto Rico. (FILE)

The Barbados Under-20 men’s football team all but ensured qualification in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Under-20 Men’s Championship with a 4-0 victory over hosts Puerto Rico on Friday night at the Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium in Bayamon.

Goals from Thierry Gale, Tyrique Belle, Nigel Griffith and captain Niall Reid-Stephen sealed the win for the Bajans in their second qualifying group game.

Cayman Islands defeated Bermuda 2-1 in the other group game and, as a result, the Tridents only need a draw today to be officially confirmed as group winners.

“We executed the plan the way we were supposed to and we gave Puerto Rico no chance at all. We knew how they play and we shut down every opportunity they were trying to create and we had the upper hand the entire game,” technical director Ahmed Mohamed said after the match. (NM)

