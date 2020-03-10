section
SEARCH

  • Today
    March 11

  • 04:30 AM

  • SEARCH

PM going to Guyana tomorrow

SAT,

Added 10 March 2020

mia-mottley

Prime Minister Mia Mottley (GP)

Prime Minister Mia Mottley will be leading a delegation of regional leaders to Guyana tomorrow.

She will be going to the South American country in her capacity as head of the Caribbean Community  (CARICOM).

Mottley made the announcement this afternoon during a national address from the Hilton Barbados where the Social Partnership met to discuss COVID-19.

Guyana held regional and national elections last Monday, but no winner has been declared.

Instead, the matter is tied up in a Guyana High Court after an injunction was filed by a supporter of the main opposition People’s  Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to block the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from declaring results.

Should the declared results from the disputed Region 4 stand, the ruling coalition A Partnership for National Unity plus the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) would secure another term in office.

Mottley will be joined by Prime Ministers Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Keith Mitchell of Grenada on the special two-day mission.

In an effort to ease tension in the country and assist in arriving at a resolution to the impasse that resulted from last Monday’s general elections, the delegation will meet with the leadership of all parties that contested the poll.

Additionally, the CARICOM heads will meet with representatives of the Commonwealth, Organisation of American States, European Union and Carter Centre observer missions that were in the country to monitor the conduct of the elections. (SAT/PR)

 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION

Dos and Donts


Welcome to our discussion forum here on nationnews.com. We encourage lively debate, but we also urge you to take note of the following:

  • Stay on topic – This helps keep the thread focused on the discussion at hand. If you would like to discuss another topic, look for a relevant article.
  • Be respectful – Meeting differences of opinion with civil discussion encourages multiple perspectives and a positive commenting environment.
  • Do not type in capitals – In addition to being considered “shouting” it is also difficult to read.
  • All comments will be moderated – Given the volume of comments each day, this may take some time. So please be patient.
  • We reserve the right to remove comments – Comments that we find to be abusive, spam, libellous, hateful, off-topic or harassing may be removed.
  • Reproduction of comments – Some of your comments may be reproduced on the website or in our daily newspapers. We will use the handle, not your email address.
  • Do not advertise – Please contact our Advertising Department.
  • Contact our Online Editor if you have questions or concerns.
  • Read our full Commenting Policy and Terms of Use.
comments powered by Disqus

POLL

Do you support the measures put in place by Government to deal with COVID-19 (coronavirus)?

Yes
No

FRONT COVER OF TODAY'S NEWSPAPER

front-110320

CARTOON

toon110320

INSTAGRAM