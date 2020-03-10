PM going to Guyana tomorrow

Prime Minister Mia Mottley (GP)

Prime Minister Mia Mottley will be leading a delegation of regional leaders to Guyana tomorrow.

She will be going to the South American country in her capacity as head of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Mottley made the announcement this afternoon during a national address from the Hilton Barbados where the Social Partnership met to discuss COVID-19.

Guyana held regional and national elections last Monday, but no winner has been declared.

Instead, the matter is tied up in a Guyana High Court after an injunction was filed by a supporter of the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to block the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from declaring results.

Should the declared results from the disputed Region 4 stand, the ruling coalition A Partnership for National Unity plus the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) would secure another term in office.

Mottley will be joined by Prime Ministers Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Keith Mitchell of Grenada on the special two-day mission.

In an effort to ease tension in the country and assist in arriving at a resolution to the impasse that resulted from last Monday’s general elections, the delegation will meet with the leadership of all parties that contested the poll.

Additionally, the CARICOM heads will meet with representatives of the Commonwealth, Organisation of American States, European Union and Carter Centre observer missions that were in the country to monitor the conduct of the elections. (SAT/PR)