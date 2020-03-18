section
SEARCH

  • Today
    March 19

  • 01:57 AM

  • SEARCH

Montserrat records first virus infection

CMC,

Added 18 March 2020

coronavirus

BRADES – Montserrat became the latest Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country to register a case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) after a person visiting from the United Kingdom tested positive for the virus that has killed more than 6 000 people worldwide.

Minister of Health and Social Services, Charles T. Kirnon, said that confirmation had been received Tuesday from the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

“The sample was sent from the suspected case identified on Friday March 13. The patient is someone who is visiting from the UK, and who travelled on the March 10, 2020 British Airways flight [BA 2157] from London to Antigua, which was transporting a passenger whom the Antiguan authorities identified as being positive for COVID-19," he said.

Kirnon said that on learning from the Antiguan authorities that a passenger on that flight had fallen ill with COVID-19, the authorities here activated its outbreak investigation protocol to locate, assess and quarantine all passengers who travelled to Montserrat, through Antigua on the same British Airways flight.

“The patient has been in isolation since March 13 and will remain in isolation, while being treated and monitored until the disease is no longer detected,” the minister said, noting that three samples were sent to CARPHA for testing.

“One tested positive for COVID-19 and two came back negative. I know that everyone is concerned, however I am appealing to all not to panic. Remain calm and follow the instructions from the Ministry of Health and the government of Montserrat as a whole.”

 “On the other front, we are taking actions to make sure the health system is enhanced and upgraded so we can treat patients in the event that we see more cases of coronavirus in Montserrat.”

Apart from Montserrat, the other CARICOM countries with COVID-19 cases are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana.

(CMC)

JOIN THE DISCUSSION

Dos and Donts


Welcome to our discussion forum here on nationnews.com. We encourage lively debate, but we also urge you to take note of the following:

  • Stay on topic – This helps keep the thread focused on the discussion at hand. If you would like to discuss another topic, look for a relevant article.
  • Be respectful – Meeting differences of opinion with civil discussion encourages multiple perspectives and a positive commenting environment.
  • Do not type in capitals – In addition to being considered “shouting” it is also difficult to read.
  • All comments will be moderated – Given the volume of comments each day, this may take some time. So please be patient.
  • We reserve the right to remove comments – Comments that we find to be abusive, spam, libellous, hateful, off-topic or harassing may be removed.
  • Reproduction of comments – Some of your comments may be reproduced on the website or in our daily newspapers. We will use the handle, not your email address.
  • Do not advertise – Please contact our Advertising Department.
  • Contact our Online Editor if you have questions or concerns.
  • Read our full Commenting Policy and Terms of Use.
comments powered by Disqus

POLL

Do you approve of the plan to put six roundabouts and traffic lights on the Ronald Mapp Highway (2A)?

Yes
No

FRONT COVER OF TODAY'S NEWSPAPER

march-19-2020-front-page

CARTOON

march-19-2020-cartoon

INSTAGRAM