PM thanks Bajans, businesses for support

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley praised Barbadians and the business community for their commitment to helping in the fight against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Barbadian superstar Rihanna was among those who offered to purchase medical supplies to assist victims of COVID-19. Mottley, in a presentation to Parliament this evening, said Rihanna offered BDS$1.4 million to purchase ventilators. Others also offered to purchase items.

Courts, a subsidiary of Unicomer donated quarantine beds today. Sagicor offered two temperature scanners for the airport and one for the seaport.

As she thanked sponsors, Mottley said this support made her proud to be a Bajan. She outlined initiatives such as the Adopt A Family programme and a million-dollar Household Survival Programme to assist those affected by COVID-19.

The national count of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at six, according to a release from the Government Information Service today. The first cases were announced this week, and two more cases were confirmed today.

The two new cases are Barbadians: a male in his 20s and a female in her 60s, both of whom recently returned to the island from the United States.

(KG)