Haiti imposes heavy fine for price gouging

Government said the unjustified rise in the price of basic necessities will affect por families the most. (FILE)

PORT AU PRINCE – Haitian authorities says traders face a fine of half a million Gourdes (One Gourde=US$0.01 cents) and a five-year jail term after police detained at least three of them for engaging in “black market” activities as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Commerce said despite warning all traders that they are strictly forbidden to take advantage of the situation, many have engaged in the illegal activities of increasing the price for their goods.

The ministry said that the practice has serious consequences for the poorest families who find themselves deprived of the products essential to their subsistence “due to the unjustified and abusive rise in the price of basic necessities”.

The Ministry said that It wanted to remind traders that they face up to five years and a fine of between 100 000 and 500 000 Gourdes, if they are convicted of any offence under the relevant law. (CMC)