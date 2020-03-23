section
No plans to delay CPL

CMC,

Added 23 March 2020

hero-cpl

GROS ISLET – Caribbean Premier League (CPL) organisers said yesterday they had taken no decision to reschedule the upcoming tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic, but would continue to monitor the “evolving situation” in coming months.

The eighth edition of the domestic Twenty20 tournament is set to bowl off from August 19 to September 26 but the outbreak of the virus has now disrupted most global sporting leagues, forcing postponements and some cancellations.

“CPL has been in constant communication with our medical advisors in recent weeks, as well as speaking with Cricket West Indies (CWI) about the current situation with regard to cricket around the world, and at present there has been no discussion about moving the event,” a CPL statement said.

 “CPL believes it is too early to make such a decision, but this is an evolving situation and we are carefully watching how events unfold in the Caribbean and around the world.” (CMC)

