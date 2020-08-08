Harper's Bazaar zooms in on Rihanna

Rihanna is featured in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar. (Harper's Bazaar)

She has taken the music, fashion and beauty industries by storm.

And Rihanna used her platform to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement during a new shoot with Harper's Bazaar, as she took the rubbish out wearing an 'end racism' T-shirt (below) in September's edition of the fashion magazine.

The R&B icon, 32, worked with the famous fashion magazine on a low-key shoot which showed her completing chores and hanging out at home.

In June, Rihanna closed her online Fenty beauty, fashion and lingerie stores on June 2 to mark Blackout Tuesday following the tragic death of George Floyd.

The star vowed to fight against 'racial inequality, injustice, and straight up racism' by marking the day with the temporary closure of her fashion and beauty empire.

She also pledged to donate funds to Colour Of Change and Movement For Black Lives in support of their causes.

In one snap, Rihanna donned a pair of sexy opaque tights and some pink satin heels, as she balanced on a step ladder while trying to change a lightbulb.

The star, who was also wearing a baggy T-shirt and diamond choker, appeared to be in a storage closet as she posed for the candid image.

Elsewhere, the Barbadian native showcased her curvaceous frame in a glitzy jumpsuit, which she teamed with a Dior headscarf. (Daily Mail)