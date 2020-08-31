Jamaican visitor adds to COVID count

One person tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Sunday and another will leave isolation Monday after two consecutive negative tests.

The new case is a 34-year-old Jamaican woman who arrived on Caribbean Airlines. Hers was the only positive result among 123 tests done by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

Barbados has now recorded 174 cases, comprising 89 females and 85 males. There are 21 people in isolation and 146 who have recovered.

The public health laboratory completed 17 180 tests. (BGIS)