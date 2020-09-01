section
SEARCH

  • Today
    September 02

  • 07:30 AM

  • SEARCH

Two more in isolation after positive COVID tests

PR/SAT,

Added 01 September 2020

newnationblocs-covid-19-update

Two more people were positive for COVID-19 on Monday among the 152 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

They are a 36-year-old female visitor who arrived on Air Antilles from Guadeloupe en route to Jamaica, and a 53-year-old Barbadian male whose trip originated in the United States. He arrived on Caribbean Airlines from Grenada.

Both were transferred to the isolation facility at Harrison Point, St Lucy.

No one will be discharged on Tuesday.

The two new positives bring the number in isolation to 23, and the confirmed cases to 176.  Recoveries remain at 146.

The laboratory completed 17 332 tests up to Monday. (PR/SAT)

 

 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION

Dos and Donts


Welcome to our discussion forum here on nationnews.com. We encourage lively debate, but we also urge you to take note of the following:

  • Stay on topic – This helps keep the thread focused on the discussion at hand. If you would like to discuss another topic, look for a relevant article.
  • Be respectful – Meeting differences of opinion with civil discussion encourages multiple perspectives and a positive commenting environment.
  • Do not type in capitals – In addition to being considered “shouting” it is also difficult to read.
  • All comments will be moderated – Given the volume of comments each day, this may take some time. So please be patient.
  • We reserve the right to remove comments – Comments that we find to be abusive, spam, libellous, hateful, off-topic or harassing may be removed.
  • Reproduction of comments – Some of your comments may be reproduced on the website or in our daily newspapers. We will use the handle, not your email address.
  • Do not advertise – Please contact our Advertising Department.
  • Contact our Online Editor if you have questions or concerns.
  • Read our full Commenting Policy and Terms of Use.
comments powered by Disqus

POLL

Are you well prepared for the rest of the 2020 hurricane season?

Yes
No

FRONT COVER OF TODAY'S NEWSPAPER

september-2-2020-front-page

CARTOON

september-2-2020-cartoon

INSTAGRAM