Two more in isolation after positive COVID tests

Two more people were positive for COVID-19 on Monday among the 152 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

They are a 36-year-old female visitor who arrived on Air Antilles from Guadeloupe en route to Jamaica, and a 53-year-old Barbadian male whose trip originated in the United States. He arrived on Caribbean Airlines from Grenada.

Both were transferred to the isolation facility at Harrison Point, St Lucy.

No one will be discharged on Tuesday.

The two new positives bring the number in isolation to 23, and the confirmed cases to 176. Recoveries remain at 146.

The laboratory completed 17 332 tests up to Monday. (PR/SAT)