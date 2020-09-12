section
interCaribbean Airways plans to push ahead

GERCINE CARTER, gercinecarter@nationnews.com

Added 12 September 2020

intercaribbean

Tourism and travel officials at the interCaribbean Airways special product event at The Abidah by Accra. (Picture by Reco Moore)

Operators of interCaribbean Airways, the first airline to get the green light from Barbados to fill the void left by a grounded LIAT, are projecting this country will become a major platform for airline operations in the Caribbean.

In a virtual link-up with tourism officials at The Abidah By Accra Hotel yesterday, founder and chairman of interCaribbean Airways, Lyndon Gardiner, told tourism planners and travel practitioners his aim was to continue to grow Barbados as the regional hub, a point also stressed by Gilles Bussutil, the carrier’s regional customer service strategist.

Bussutil said the intention was to take full advantage of passenger facilities available at Grantley Adams International Airport, such as dedicated regional gates.

He added: “With the partnership with other airlines, we do want to make sure that Barbados becomes the travel hub to the destination of the customers all around the world, whether they are coming to Barbados or going outside of Barbados.”

He disclosed they were working on the travel hub idea with the Minister of Tourism, Senator Lisa Cummins, and fellow airline partners to really make Barbados the hub of the Caribbean when it comes to transport.

InterCaribbbean Airways launched its Barbados service on August 4, offering direct travel to Dominica, St Lucia and Grenada. There are plans to expand operations in the region shortly.

Yesterday’s audience was told of the airline’s plans to improve turnaround times for travel which has long been a source of dissatisfaction to Caribbean travellers, as well as the provision of improved amenities and on-board aircraft services. (GC)

 

